Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 306 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in Anthem by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $398.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.82. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

