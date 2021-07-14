Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CFR opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

