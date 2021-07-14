CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $155.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

COR stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $224,540.00. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

