Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:CORT) Insider Sells $554,750.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,207. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

