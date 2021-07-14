Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:CORT) Insider Sells $554,750.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00.
Shares of CORT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,207. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
