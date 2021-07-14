Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of CNVY opened at $9.41 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $14.29.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

