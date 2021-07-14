Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $21.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $34,722,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 487,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 111.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 362,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.