Contrasting Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upstart and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $122.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than CNFinance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and CNFinance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 37.27 $5.98 million N/A N/A CNFinance $311.79 million 0.68 $16.64 million $0.24 12.83

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

