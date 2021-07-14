Contrasting Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -17.59% -4.88% -3.64% Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $76.92 million 5.51 -$10.39 million ($0.19) -29.58 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -40.93

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kandi Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Fisker has a consensus target price of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 61.27%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Fisker on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

