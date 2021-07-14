Contrasting Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) & DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) and Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DallasNews and Daily Journal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DallasNews -5.32% -16.88% -6.40% Daily Journal 234.40% -4.34% -2.70%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DallasNews and Daily Journal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DallasNews 0 0 0 0 N/A Daily Journal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DallasNews and Daily Journal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DallasNews $154.30 million 0.24 -$6.87 million N/A N/A Daily Journal $49.94 million 8.61 $4.04 million N/A N/A

Daily Journal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DallasNews.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Daily Journal shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of DallasNews shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Daily Journal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DallasNews has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daily Journal has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daily Journal beats DallasNews on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications. It also offers commercial printing, distribution, direct mail, and shared mail packaging services; and auto dealerships advertising services on the cars.com platform. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; digital and marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi- channel digital advertising and marketing services campaigns, as well as marketing and promotional products for businesses. The company was formerly known as A.H. Belo Corporation and changed its name to DallasNews Corporation in June 2021. DallasNews Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter. It also provides specialized information services; and serves as an advertising and newspaper representative for commercial and public notice advertising. In addition, the company offers case management software systems and related products, including eCourt, eProsecutor, eDefender, and eProbation, which are browser-based case processing systems; eFile, a browser-based interface that allows attorneys and the general public to electronically file documents with the court; and ePayIt, a service primarily for the online payment of traffic citations. It provides its software systems and related products for courts; prosecutor and public defender offices; probation departments; and other justice agencies, including administrative law organizations, city and county governments, and bar associations to manage cases and information electronically, to interface with other justice partners, and to extend electronic services to bar members and the public in 42 states and internationally. Daily Journal Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

