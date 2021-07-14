Contrasting CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alibaba Group and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 20.83% 12.95% 8.54% CoStar Group 13.25% 6.68% 5.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alibaba Group and CoStar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 1 26 1 3.00 CoStar Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus target price of $316.21, indicating a potential upside of 50.93%. CoStar Group has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 88.85%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group and CoStar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 5.18 $22.98 billion $7.21 29.06 CoStar Group $1.66 billion 20.29 $227.13 million $0.88 96.85

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than CoStar Group. Alibaba Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats CoStar Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alibaba Health Internet platforms for pharmaceutical and healthcare products; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. It also operates Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, a delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, and Internet of Things and other services for enterprises; payment and escrow services; and movies, television series, variety shows, animations, and other video content. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered smart speaker. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

