Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC lessened its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,586,254 shares during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas makes up approximately 1.4% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

