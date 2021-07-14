Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Construction Partners by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

