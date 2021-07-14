Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Up 11.9%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares traded up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. 48 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 104,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.