Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,877 shares of company stock worth $115,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $17,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

