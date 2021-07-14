Conformis, Inc. (NYSE:CFMS) Director Kenneth P. Fallon III Buys 20,000 Shares

Conformis, Inc. (NYSE:CFMS) Director Kenneth P. Fallon III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Conformis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.49.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.