Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Conduent were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CNDT opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

