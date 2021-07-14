Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.65

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.65 and last traded at $160.70, with a volume of 310704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.76.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,754 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,167. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $293,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $8,576,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.