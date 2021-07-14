Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.65

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.65 and last traded at $160.70, with a volume of 310704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.76.
CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.41.
In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,754 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,167. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $293,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $8,576,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.