Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 113,446 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

