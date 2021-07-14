COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $36.51. 2,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 463,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
