COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $36.51. 2,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 463,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.09.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

