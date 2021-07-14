Compass (NYSE:COMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COMP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Compass stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,625. Compass has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

