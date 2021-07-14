Comparing Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange County Bancorp and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.34%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $122.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.61 $11.10 million N/A N/A Upstart $233.42 million 39.33 $5.98 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart.

Summary

Upstart beats Orange County Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

