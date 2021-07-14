Comparing Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oak Street Health and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 Sharecare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus target price of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and Sharecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 15.68 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -104.55 Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

Sharecare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Sharecare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

