Comparing Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) & FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Groupon alerts:

This table compares Groupon and FBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $1.42 billion 0.84 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -13.87 FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FBC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Groupon and FBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 4 3 0 2.25 FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon currently has a consensus target price of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than FBC.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and FBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -4.58% -25.13% -1.77% FBC N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Groupon beats FBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. engages in the development and sale of vinyl collectible toys and related products. The company primarily offers flow boards, flow saucers, and snow skates. It serves artists and the toy industry through retailers and wholesale accounts, as well as through online. The company also has a strategic relationship with Large International Sourcing Company for the development and manufacture of a health and wellness product. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.