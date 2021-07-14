Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

