Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Short Interest Down 91.4% in June

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 664,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,162 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38. Community Bankers Trust has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

