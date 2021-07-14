Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

CGNT opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

