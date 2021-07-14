Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

CTSH opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

