CNH Partners LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCAHU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

NASDAQ LCAHU remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,190. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

