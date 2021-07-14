CNH Partners LLC Invests $28 Million in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,002,000. Coherent accounts for approximately 1.0% of CNH Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Coherent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.88. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,394. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

