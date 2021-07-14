CNH Partners LLC Has $19.35 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7,161.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863,557 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.