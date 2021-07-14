CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,451. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.