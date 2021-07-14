Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $13.11.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
