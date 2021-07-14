Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.
GLQ opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
