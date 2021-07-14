Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $31.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,169. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.329 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 23.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

