Clearline Capital LP Sells 7,114 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. EchoStar comprises about 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SATS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 15,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,846. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

