Clearline Capital LP Purchases 282,539 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 144.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,539 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises approximately 2.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.17% of Tapestry worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 45,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,168. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.