Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 1,981,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,869. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

