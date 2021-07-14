Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,335 ($43.57). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,300 ($43.11), with a volume of 16,578 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. initiated coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,027.50 ($52.62).

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The company has a market cap of £999.53 million and a P/E ratio of -34.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,094.90.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,077 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,845 ($37.17), for a total value of £30,640.65 ($40,032.21). Also, insider Sue Harris purchased 1,724 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, for a total transaction of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58).

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.