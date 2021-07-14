Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

