Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $847,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $407.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.43. The firm has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.