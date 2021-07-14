Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $362.42 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $365.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

