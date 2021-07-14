Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMOP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of HMOP opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.08. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.