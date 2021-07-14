Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

