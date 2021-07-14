Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $891,936.00. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

