Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLZNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Clariant stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. Clariant has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.33.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

