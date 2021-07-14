Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of C opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

