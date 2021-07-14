Citigroup Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $72.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,142 shares of company stock worth $7,217,792 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.