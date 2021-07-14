Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,862 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Employers by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.