Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Spire by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.39.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

