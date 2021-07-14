Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,545 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 289.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Citi Trends worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth $7,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 67,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $807.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

